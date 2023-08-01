Telangana Government will extend Metro Rail to cover the entire Hyderabad city with an estimated cost of ₹69,000 crore.

According to a decision taken by the State Cabinet, the proposed Metro would cover a total of 278 kilometres with a double elevated corridor at select places in about four years.

New routes

There would be eight new routes including the one from Shamshabad airport to Kandukuru via Jal Pally and Tukkuguda in view on the upcoming Hyderabad Pharma City in the region. In addition, there would be four more new lines along the outer ring road of Hyderabad apart form the Old City which has largely been left out of the purview of Metro so far.

The government had already announced the extension of the existing Metro Rail route from the IT hub Rayadurgam to Shamshabad covering a span of about 31 km. While expressing the hope that the Centre would extend financial support, the State government was ready to take up the project on its own in case of non-response from the Centre.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Authority and the Municipal and Urban Administration Departments were directed to submit detailed project reports of the mega expansion of Metro to the State government.