Telangana govt to go on a mega recruitment drive

The much-awaited recruitment for vacant posts in various departments of the Telangana government is likely to see the light soon as the State Department of Finance has cleared a proposal to fill about 49,000 posts. The recruitment of government jobs has been a long pending issue in the State and the first mega recruitment after 2014.

The Finance Department has completed its part in the process and now will approach the State Cabinet for the approval, a senior official told BusinessLine. After the approval, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be requested to take up the recruitment along with other agencies depending on the nature of vacancies and the process of recruitment.

“If all goes well, there may be a bonanza of government jobs to be notified from January 2022 onwards,” the official said.

According to Krishna Pradeep, Chairman, 21 Century IAS, one of the major coaching institutes here, there has been a great anticipation among the government job-seekers in the State. “The youth in Telagana is waiting for a big notification including for Group 1, 2 jobs and teaching posts,” he said.

Hurdles cleared

The previously stated hurdles for mega recruitment such as classification of zones have now been settled, he said adding that even the number of districts have gone up to 32. “They need top posts such as Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and other State and district level posts. Therefore, there is no reason to postpone the notification,” he said.

There have been political ramifications regarding the issue of filling government posts. The Telangana movement owes itself to the unemployed youth and had witnessed great participation from university students. The demand for a separate State was based on the slogan – Neellu (water) , Nidhulu (funds) and Niyamakalu (jobs). However, there is no big notification from TSPSC after the State formation in 2014. The government has been claiming to offer 1 lakh jobs but most are related to smaller jobs. Besides, Covid-19 induced lockdown has further deteriorated the condition.

Even the Opposition parties, mainly BJP, which recently won the by-poll in Huzurabad, have been criticising the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the delay in issue of recruitment notifications by the State Government.

“Before every by-election and local body elections in the State, the Chief Minister has been announcing the recruitment to 50,000 jobs. But nothing has been happening so far. I hope we will see it happening at least now,” said M Narendra from Nalgaonda who is preparing for Group-I examination in the city.