The Telangana Government will unveil a Mega Master Policy to achieve industrial growth in the entire Telangana State by 2050, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

This was disclosed by Reddy in his meeting with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Secretariat here.

The State government will pursue a `new friendly policy’ to invite investments for the establishment of industries, he said while stating that there was no place for misconceptions and apprehensions with regard to industrial development and assured that every rupee invested by industrialists in Telangana will be safeguarded and also enhance the value of the investment.

The industrial development in the state would be broad-based to cover all regions of Telangana without being Hyderabad-centric. The main objective of the government is to expand industrial development in rural Telangana.

CLUSTERS

As part of the proposed policy, Telangana will be divided into three clusters. An urban cluster will be developed within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), a semi-urban cluster between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and a rural cluster will be developed in the surrounding area after the Regional Ring Road.

PHARMA

The CM said that the government had a clear vision regarding the promotion of the pharma industry. Pharma Villages will be developed instead of Pharma Cities. There are 14 radial roads on ORR, which have connectivity with 12 national highways. A pharmaceutical village of around 1,000 to 3,000 acres will be developed close to these radial roads and highways. The government will prepare plans to develop these industries with the required infrastructure and amenities, like schools and hospitals, in a pollution-free environment.

Food processing, sports automobiles, and organic clusters, along with IT, pharma, and health industries, will be established in Zaheerabad. ``Hyderabad has enormous potential for the manufacturing and production of defence equipment and the Navy sector, and investors should focus on it. A new solar power policy will be introduced that extends incentives to investors in the solar energy sector,’‘ Reddy said.