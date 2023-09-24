The cancellation of preliminary examination for the much coveted Group I cadre posts conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on account of irregularities put nearly 2.50 lakh students into confusion and agony.

Acting on a petition by some of the candidates seeking cancellation of the preliminary examination conducted by TSPSC on June 11, the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the Commission to cancel the examination and conduct it again.

This comes as a shock to the aspirants as this was the second time in a row that the preliminary examination had to be cancelled. The notification for recruitment of 500 Group 1 cadre posts which includes Revenue Divisional Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police was announced in April 2022 and the preliminary examination was conducted in October same year. However, after the declaration of the preliminary examination’s results and shortly before the commencement of the Main Exams, it was found that the examination papers were leaked by some staff of the Commission and it was cancelled.

Moves HC

The TSPSC conducted the examination for the second time in June this year but became controversial again as it flouted many norms in the conduct of the examination including the biometric attendance/verification of the candidates. Alleging a lack of transparency, some candidates who moved the High Court which ruled that the examination be cancelled. While the Commission plans to appeal on the single judge bench order, candidates were in a state of shock and agony. ” I quit my job in TCS three years ago to prepare for the exam. Now that is gone. It’s deplorable that the proper care was not taken by TSPSC at least the second time,’‘ Naresh, a B.Tech Graduate said. ” My aim is to become an IAS officer. But as Group 1 exams clash with UPSC Civil Services exams, I did not attempt it for the last three years and wrote the State Services exam. It’s a waste of time, energy and money as I stayed in a hostel in Hyderabad to prepare and take the Group 1 Exam,’‘ P Jyothi, a graduate from Mahbubabad said.