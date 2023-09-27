A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday upheld a single-judge bench’s decision cancelling the preliminary examination for the Group I cadre posts conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Acting on a petition filed by some candidates seeking cancellation of the preliminary examination conducted by the TSPSC on June 11, the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the commission to cancel the examination and conduct it again. The commission appealed to the division bench for a quashing of the cancellation order.

It may be noted that this is the second time in a row that the preliminary examination has been cancelled.

The notification for the recruitment of 500 Group 1 cadre posts, which includes revenue divisional officer and deputy superintendent of police, was put out by the TSPSC in April 2022.

The preliminary examination was conducted in October that year but had to be cancelled after the declaration of results following the discovery that the examination papers had been leaked by some TSPSC staff.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit