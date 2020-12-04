Telangana HC suspends SEC’s order

The Telangana High Court has stalled a notification by Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) that lets marking on ballot papers by pen or a stamp indicating the booth number be counted.

It asked the commission to count such ballots with any marking other than the regular stamping separately.

Also read: GHMC election records lowest polling turnouts of 35%

The SEC’s late evening order, which said ballots with markings by pen or any other stamping that indicated booth numbers would be considered for counting, sparked a row. The BJP moved the High Court, challenging the order.