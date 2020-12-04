News

Telangana HC suspends SEC’s order

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

SEC’s late evening order, which said ballots with markings that indicated booth numbers would be considered for counting, had sparked a row

The Telangana High Court has stalled a notification by Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) that lets marking on ballot papers by pen or a stamp indicating the booth number be counted.

It asked the commission to count such ballots with any marking other than the regular stamping separately.

The SEC’s late evening order, which said ballots with markings by pen or any other stamping that indicated booth numbers would be considered for counting, sparked a row. The BJP moved the High Court, challenging the order.

