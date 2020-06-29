Telangana High Court clears construction of new Secretariat building

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
In a major boost to the Telangana government, the High Court has okayed the demolition of the old Secretariat complex to make way for a new structure.
While dismissing a batch of petitions questioning the State government’s move to demolish existing buildings and take up construction of new buildings, the High Court observed that the decision of the State Government was taken after a Cabinet approval and was not arbitrary as contended.
About 10 petitions, including some by political party representatives, were filed in the High Court challenging the proposal of the K Chandrashekar Rao Government to bring down the old Secretariat building at Saifabad — a heritage structure according to some — overlooking the picturesque Tank Bund, and construct a new one with an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore at a time when the State had other pressing financial commitments.
The new State headquarters will come up on a 25 acre site and have 10 blocks as per proposals.
The decision will pave way for construction of the Secretariat which has been under consideration for the past couple of years but was held up due to the legal proceedings.
While the petitioners contended that the Government was making unnecessary expenditure by demolition of good structures, the State contended the existing building is dated and does not have adequate amenities.
While most of the Secretariat staff had shifted to the neighbouring BRKR Bhavan and functioning from there, the Chief Minister operates from his home-cum-Camp Office in Begumpet.
