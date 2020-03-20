Telangana High Court creates ‘virtual court rooms’

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
The Telangana High Court has created ‘Virtual Court Rooms’ in court complexes to hear cases as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus while continuing to hear urgent matters.
The Telangana High Court has decided to hear urgent matters through Virtual Courts from Monday, March 23, 2020.
According to the High Court, this is being taken up to cut down on the number of people coming to courts and restricting crowds in the court complex.
It said in a statement said, “In view of the outbreak of Covid-19 Virus, the High Court has issued certain instructions to the subordinate courts in the State to avoid footfall in Court Complexes. The District Courts and other subordinate courts are instructed to entertain only urgent matters and the members of the bar are requested to advise their clients not to visit the court premises unless it is very essential and unavoidable.”
Earlier on March 16, the State High Court had come up with general guidelines on handling various pending cases and urgent matters after the virus breakout.
It had directed the Courts not to insist on the personal presence of people in the court and exemption of accused, complainants, witnesses and parties from personal appearance be considered.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...