Telangana High Court creates ‘virtual court rooms’

The Telangana High Court has created ‘Virtual Court Rooms’ in court complexes to hear cases as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus while continuing to hear urgent matters.

The Telangana High Court has decided to hear urgent matters through Virtual Courts from Monday, March 23, 2020.

According to the High Court, this is being taken up to cut down on the number of people coming to courts and restricting crowds in the court complex.

It said in a statement said, “In view of the outbreak of Covid-19 Virus, the High Court has issued certain instructions to the subordinate courts in the State to avoid footfall in Court Complexes. The District Courts and other subordinate courts are instructed to entertain only urgent matters and the members of the bar are requested to advise their clients not to visit the court premises unless it is very essential and unavoidable.”

Earlier on March 16, the State High Court had come up with general guidelines on handling various pending cases and urgent matters after the virus breakout.

It had directed the Courts not to insist on the personal presence of people in the court and exemption of accused, complainants, witnesses and parties from personal appearance be considered.