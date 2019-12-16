News

Telangana hikes liquor prices by 10 per cent

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

The Telangana Government has hiked the prices of liquor by 10 per cent. The move is expected to rake in additional revenues of ₹300-400 crore.

Liquor prices will go up by ₹20-₹80, while price of beer will be increased by ₹10 to ₹20.

The price raise will come into force from December 18.

