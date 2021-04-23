News

Telangana IT minister KT Rama rao tested Covid positive

Our Bureau | Updated on April 23, 2021

He is currently in home isolation

Hyderabad, April 23: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has been tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’ve tested Covid positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home,” Rama Rao, who is Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son, said in a tweet on Friday morning.

“Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested and take care,” KT Rama Rao, who is also the Working President of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, said.

His father, who was tested positive for Covid a few days ago, is getting treated in home isolation.

