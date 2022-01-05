Telangana logs 1,520 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana continues to witness a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases with the detection of 1,520 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

According to a bulletin released by the State Government on Wednesday, out of 42,531 samples tested since Tuesday, 1,520 tested positive, recording a surge in cases on the second day in a row.

However, no new cases of Omicron have been detected in the last one day and the state’s Omicron cases stands at 162 out of which 43 have already been recovered and test results are awaited for 68 patients.

As one succumbed to the pandemic, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state has gone up to 4,034, the bulletin said.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has advanced Sankranti vacationsfor educational institutes and announced holidays from January 8-16.