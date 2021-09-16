Telangana, MeitY set up additive manufacturing body

The Information Technology Department of Telangana has joined hands with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to set up the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) in Hyderabad.

The NCAM will promote additive manufacturing, 3D printing, ecosystem and encourage prototyping of new products and provide access to infrastructure.

The formation of NCAM was announced at the launch of the Telangana’s ICT Policy for 2021-26. The NCAM Governing Council will have 11 members, representing entities like MIDHANI, IIT-H, General Electric, Wipro 3D and Bharat Forge (Kalyani Group). “The country has a huge potential for innovation across all sectors. But it currently accounts for 2 per cent of the global additive manufacturing industry. The establishment of NCAM would help India become a global hub in this niche,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney (Secretary, MeitY), Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary (Telangana IT Secretary), Arvind Kumar, (Scientist G and Head Research and Development, MeitY), S K. Jha Chairman and Managing Director, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) are among the NCAM’s Governing Council members.