Telangana minister KTR invited to WEF meeting

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, on January 21-24, 2020.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’

Appreciating the work of Rama Rao in the IT and industrial sector, Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, in a letter to him, said, “Your leadership has led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives in Telangana and continues to rank high in ease of doing business in India.”

“Given the forum’s collaboration with your government on the ‘Medicines from the Sky’ project, your insights on this and other relevant topics will add significant value to the deliberations,” he added.

KTR said, “I see this invitation as a recognition of the Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry, and innovation.”

He will take part in some discussions at the meeting, which will focus on harnessing the benefits of the technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution, while minimising the risks.