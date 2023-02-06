Telangana government is aiming to attract ₹50,000 crore investments in Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) over next five years, according to Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

Speaking after the formal inauguration of the first E-Mobility Week, a flagship government event, Rao said India’s first New Mobility focused cluster, the Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) is being set by the State government to create best in class infrastructure making Telangana the most competitive destination for both manufacturing and E R&D in India.

Active participation

“The vision for TMV has been created with active participation from the industry and academia. The State also engaged leading consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group to help conceptualise and develop a truly differentiated vision for the Telangana Mobility,’” he said.

TMV aims to facilitate companies across all segments of sustainable mobility including Electric 2W/3W/4W, advanced cell chemistry and Hydrogen fuel cells, Tier 1 and Tier 2 Component manufacturers and auto engineering R&D companies.

As part of this, the State is developing four Mega clusters - EV manufacturing cluster in Zaheerabad, EV manufacturing cluster in Seetharampur, energy storage system (ESS) cluster in Divitipally and Innovation cluster at Yenkathala.

Reduce cost operations

“Each of the clusters will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to reduce cost of operations for their tenant,’‘ Rao said.

Another focus area for TMV is talent development. To transition to the new mobility, there is a pressing need for upskilling and reskilling existing talent, the Minister said adding: “In TMV, we are bringing together industry and the academia to setup series of Centers of Excellence (CoE) to create industry.’‘

The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, is a weeklong celebration of events to promote clean mobility. This will be held regularly to foster collaboration by bringing together the thought leaders, experts and global automotive ecosystem players to chart a course for sustainable mobility.