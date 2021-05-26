Telangana mulls extension of lockdown

Though there’s a drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State over the last two weeks, the Telangana Government is considering extension of lockdown by 10 days more.

The lockdown in the second wave of the pandemic, imposed on May 12, has been extended till May 30.

“In all likelihood, it (lockdown) will be extended by a week or ten days. Any lockdown is withdrawn in a phased manner,” a source in the government said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened a Cabinet meeting on May 30 to discuss the Covid-19 situation and lockdown, apart from issues such as kharif planning and availability of seeds and fertilisers.

The State reported 3,762 Covid-19 positive cases and 3,816 recoveries on Wednesday. As many as 20 patients died due to the viral infection.

The number of positive cases has come down significantly from May 12 when the lockdown was imposed. On May 12, the State reported 4,723 new cases.

The recovery rate has gone up by five percentage points to 92.58 per cent on Wednesday from 87.89 per cent on May 12.

The active cases has come down to 38,632 from 59,133 during the period.

“The positive rate in the State is 4.1 per cent. We have tested 1.47 crore samples so far in the State,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govermentt of Telangana), has said.

Vaccinating ‘Super Spreaders’

Meanwhile, the State has identified high-risk category professionals such as LPG delivery boys, cab drivers, kirana store owners, street vendors and petrol pump staff. It is estimated that there are about 25 lakh ‘super spreaders’ in the State.

The government has identified them as ‘super spreaders’ as they are exposed to a large number of people every day. Vaccinating them would help arrest the spread of the virus significantly, it contended.

The State has a stock of 8.68 lakh doses, including 6.18 lakh doses of Covishield. It expects fresh supplies in the first week of June.

The State so far administered 56 lakh doses. As many as 12 lakh people received the two doses.