Telangana needs a double engine govt for growth: PM Modi

Hyderbad, July 3 Telangana needs a double engine government for development and it will be formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the days to come, Prime Minister Naredra Modi said.

He was addressing a public meeting on the concluding day of the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP here on Sunday.

The poor, women and tribals were benefitting from various schemes introduced by the Centre including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra Yojana, he said.

‘Gaining popularity’

Stating that the popularity of BJP was steadily growing in the State since 2014 elections, the Prime Minister said BJP achieved ‘good’ results in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections and people were desiring a ‘double engine growth’ government in the State for all round development. The Centre was developing infrastructure in Hyderabad including fly-overs and a regional ring road with central funds, Modi said, adding that a mega textile park would also come up in the State. The length of national highways in Telangana has been doubled in the last eight years, he added. The Centre was focussing on the development of the women and the downtrodden and move than 50 per cent beneficiaries in major schemes were women, the Prime Minister said.

Telangana was a land of antiquity and bravery and has a place of pride in the history and culture of the country, he added.,