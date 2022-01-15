Telangana offers Tesla help to set up shop in India

Telangana has announced that it will extend all help to Tesla Inc, the US-based electric vehicles company, if it wants to set up a shop in the country.

Tesla, which has expressed its willingness to roll out its cars in India, said there were certain challenges in going ahead with the proposal to make a foray into India. “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors, has said, replying to a query from a tweeple.

The tweeple has tagged Elon and wondered if there is any update on Tesla’s rollout plan for India. “They’re pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world,” the tweeple has said.

Elon’s reply attracted a huge interest on the microblogging site, garnering over 27,000 likes and about 2,000 retweets.

Rama Rao replies to tweet

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who is very active on Twitter, lost no time and tweeted his reply, quoting Tesla chief’s reply.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana State in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana,” he said.

“Our State is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top notch business destination in India,” he said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had earlier wanted Tesla to manufacture the cars in India and not bring the cars manufactured in China.