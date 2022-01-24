Telangana opposes move to amend AIS rules

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has strongly opposed the Union Government’s move to make amendment to the All-India Services (Cadre) Rules, alleging that the Centre is trying to indirectly control the all-India service officers working in the States.

He demanded that the Union Government withdraw the move to bring in amendments that could further strain the Centre-State relationships.

‘Against Federal structure’

Terming the move ‘dangerous’, he alleged that the amendments would go against the spirit of the Federal structure and result in targetted harassment of officers.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, he said the proposed amendments would seriously erode the all-India service character of IAS, IPS, IFS and other such services.

Considering the criticality of functions discharged by the AIS officers in the States, the present rule position and practice provides for concurrence of States in matter of deputation of officers to the Centre.

‘Insignificant entities’

“The proposed amendment seeks to unilaterally disturb the above position, with the Centre assuming the power to take officers on deputation without the concurrence of officers or States concerned,” he contended.

He alleged it was against the Constitutional framework and spirit of cooperative federalism.

If the proposed amendments came into force, the State Governments would be reduced to be insignificant entities, he felt.

The proposals showed scant regard to the administrative exigencies and requirements of the States. “The proposals threaten the spirit of mutual adjustment and accommodation between States and Central governments in the matter of shared all—India Services and will further strain the Centre-State relationship,” he felt.

He observed that the present provisions of AIS Cadre Rules are adequate enough to ensure harmonious and balanced deployment of officers.