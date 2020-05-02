Telangana PCB issues guidelines for Covid-19 waste disposal

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
The Telangana State Pollution Control Board has come up with guidelines for disposal of Bio-Medical Waste generated from Covid-19 (Coronavirus affected) patients/suspected persons.
A detailed order issued by Neetu Prasad, Member Secretary, TSPCB, suggests certain Do’s and Dont’s for Health Care Establishments (HCEs), Common Bio-Medical Waste Management Facilities (CBMWTFs), Urban Local Bodies and general public to follow in handling, collection, transportation, treatment and disposal.
The PCB suggested the need to keep separate colour coded bins/bags containers in wards and maintain proper segregation of waste as per BMWM Rules, 2016 and CPCB Guidelines.
As a precaution, it suggested that double layered bags (2bags) should be used for collection of waste from Covid-19 isolation wards to ensure adequate strength and no-leaks. And used Personnel Protective Equipments (PPEs) such as goggles, face-shield, splash proof apron, Plastic Coverall, Hazmet suit, nitrile gloves shall be collected in Red bag.
It also suggested that the collection of used masks (including triple layer mask, N95 mask, etc.), head cover/cap, shoe-cover,disposable linen Gown, non-plastic or semi-plastic coverall in Yellow bags.
These are to be labelled as Covid-19 waste for priority treatment and immediate disposal. Dedicated trolleys and collection bins with Covid-19 Waste label are to be used in Covid-19 isolation wards.
The (inner and outer) surface of containers bins / trolleys used for storage of Covid-19 waste should be disinfected with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution daily.
Opening or operation of Covid-19 ward and COVID ICU ward should be reported to SPCBs and respective CBWTF located in the areas.Dedicated sanitation workers should be deputed separately for Bio-medical Waste and General Solid Waste.
Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) shall provide adequate PPEs including three layer masks, splash proof aprons / Gowns, Nitrite gloves gum boots and safety goggles to their workers.
A dedicated vehicle, with separate label, it recommended should be used to collect Covid-19 ward waste and such Vehicles should be sanitized with sodium hypochlorite or any appropriate chemical disinfectant after every trip.
In the Don’ts, the PCB directed everyone should ensure that the Covid-19 waste is not mixed with any other types waste and not to store Covid-19 waste more than 24 hours.
Further, it suggested that any worker showing symptorns of illness to work at the facility should not be allowed to work.
