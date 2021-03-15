Telangana per capita income in 2020-21 at ₹2.27 lakh: Governor

Despite Covid-19 ravaging the State’s economy in 2020-21, the per capita income of Telangana is likely to be ₹2.27 lakh. This is a tad lower than the per capita income of ₹2.28 lakh in the previous financial year.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to be at ₹9.78-lakh crore in 2020-21 as against ₹9.69-lakh crore in the previous year.

Addressing the joint session of Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council on Monday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the State’s economy witnessed an annual growth rate of 17.24 per cent from 2014 to 2019. “In 2013-2014 the State’s GSDP was ₹4.51-lakh crore. It went up by 114.71 per cent to reach ₹9.69 lakh crore in 2019-20. The per capita income doubled to ₹2.28 lakh in 2019-20 from ₹1.12 lakh in 2013-14,” she said.

She said the State Government made a capital expenditure of ₹2.30 lakh crore during 2014-20 as as against ₹54,052 crore during 2004 to 2014.

Telangana is among the top five States in the country in increasing its own resources, taking loans within the limits of FRBM and in increasing capital expenditure, she said.

The finances of States were impacted by the economic recession and the Covid-19 pandemic. “But the State Government had evolved and implemented strategies to face the challenges and didn’t let the State’s economy slip out of hands,” she said.

The Economic Survey said that Telangana was among the few States that recovered faster from the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

She said the State faced the Covid-19 pandemic well. The State’s mortality rate was 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.4 per cent. The recovery rate too was very high, with 98.88 per cent of Covid-infected persons recovering from the infection.

Vaccination target

The Governor said the initial target of the Government was to administer vaccine to 50 lakh people by opening 1,200 vaccine centres across the State.

“At present the vaccination programme is in progress for those who crossed 60 years of age and people with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 59 years of age,” she said.’

She said the Government was keen to complete the land acquisition works as soon as possible for the proposed Regional Ring Road project around the State Capital.

“The Centre has given its nod for the RRR project, touching Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Choutuppal and Shadnagar and covering a stretch of 348 kilometres,” she said.