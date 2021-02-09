News

Telangana promises Budgetary allocations for local bodies

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

The Telangana Government is going to make specific allocations for Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishads in the upcoming Budget for 2021-22.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that local bodies would be strengthened and they would given an active role in the development of rural areas.

“We are going to allot funds for Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishads the way we are doing in the case of panchayats,” he said on Monday, reviewing the status of local bodies in the State.

Stating that the New Panchayat Raj Act empowered the gram panchayats with the power to utilise the funds without taking any permission from the Mandal or district-level officials.

“Every month Gram Panchayats are getting ₹308 crore and Municipalities ₹148 crore. Similarly, special funds from the Finance Commission would be released to Zilla and Mandal Parishads as well,” he said.

