News

Telangana ramps up Covid testing

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 16, 2021

With the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Karnataka reporting a surge in the number of Covid positive cases, the Telangana Government has significantly increased daily testing.

The State, which tested 39,000 samples on March 9, has done 60,000 tests on Monday. Though there is no proportionate increase in the number of positive cases, the Health Department is concerned about increasing numbers in the neighbouring States.

Several corporate hospitals in the city, too, are reporting a steady growth in the number of in patients.

On Monday, the State reported 204 positive cases, with 170 people recovering from the infection.

Reviewing the situation two days ago, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed the officials of the Health Department to test at least 50,000 a day and keep a vigil in the districts bordering Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The State so far reported 3,01,522 cases as it tested 93 lakh samples, registering a recovery rate of 98.78 per cent.

Published on March 16, 2021
