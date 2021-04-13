Telangana records 3,052 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Beware the quantum computers
Telangana saw 3,052 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the aggregate to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,772 with seven related fatalities.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 406, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (301) and Nizamabad (279), a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 12.
The total number of cases stood at 3,32,581 while with 778 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,06,678.
The state has 24,131 active cases and over 1.13 lakh samples were tested on Monday.
Cumulatively, over 1.11 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over three lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.21 per cent, while it was 89.5 per cent in the country.
According to a separate release, over 19.79 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while over 3.09 lakh got their second shot also as of April 12.
