News

Telangana regulates drugs for black fungus

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 19, 2021

Government will allocate the medicines to the needs

Keeping in view the acute shortage of Amphotericin B, Posaconazole, and Isavuconazole, the State government has decided to regulate the allocation of these medicines to the needy.

The anti-fungal drugs are prescribed for treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus.

People need to send a mail to ent-mcrm@telangana.gov.in. The requests will be vetted by a team comprising the Director of Medical Education, the Superintendent of ENT Hospital and Head of Department of Department of ENT at the Gandhi Hospital.

Published on May 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.