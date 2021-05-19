Telangana regulates drugs for black fungus

Keeping in view the acute shortage of Amphotericin B, Posaconazole, and Isavuconazole, the State government has decided to regulate the allocation of these medicines to the needy.

The anti-fungal drugs are prescribed for treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus.

People need to send a mail to ent-mcrm@telangana.gov.in. The requests will be vetted by a team comprising the Director of Medical Education, the Superintendent of ENT Hospital and Head of Department of Department of ENT at the Gandhi Hospital.