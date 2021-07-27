Telangana releases a guide for investors

The Telangana government has released a guide, providing potential investors the required details to invest in the State.

The 102-page ‘Pink Book - An Investor Guide’ talks about the economic, geographical, demographic and infrastructural advantages.

Releasing the book, which is available in a softcopy on IT Ministry’s website, here on Tuesday, Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the ‘Pink Book’ was a comprehensive document that listed out sectoral policies of the State.

Also read: The forex bonanza is not a cause for celebration

The book also comprises contact details of all the key government departments and officials.

“It will help the investors take an informed decision on their future investment plans and also enhance Ease of Doing Business environment in the State,” he said.

Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that the government would keep updating this document every year.