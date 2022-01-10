News

Telangana reports 1,673 Covid cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 10, 2022

Extends bar on public meetings, rallies till January 20

The Telangana Government has extended ban on public meetings and rallies in the State till January 20 as it reported 1,673 new Covid-19 positive cases.

It reported one Covid-related death on Sunday on testing 48,583 samples from different parts of the State.

As many as 13,522 patients infected with Covid-19 are taking treatment in various hospitals or home isolation. Reports of 13,162 tests are awaited.

Restrictions

On Sunday, the State Government issued an order extending the ban on public meetings, rallies, religious and cultural events till January 20.

As the cases began to increase in December, the State issued an order, introducing the restrictions from December 25 to January 10.

