Telangana reports 2 Omicron cases

Two foreign nationals, one from Kenya and another from Somalia, tested positive for Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, in Hyderabad.
A Kenyan woman (24) and a Somalian man (23) arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on December 12.
“We sent the samples for testing the same day and found that both tested positive for the new variant. We have tracked them, and we are in the process of isolating the close contacts and collecting their samples,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Telangana), has said.
Another passenger, a seven-year-old boy, who also arrived at the airport the same day, proceeded to West Bengal after giving his sample. He was tested positive, and the local officials informed their West Bengal counterparts.
Kenya and Somalia are not on the list of the 11 marked ‘risky’ countries. However, the samples of the two passengers were collected as part of the mandate to collect at least two per cent samples of the passengers arriving from the non-risky countries.
“There is no need to panic. But we should take precautions to protect ourselves from the infection,” he said.
Ever since the new rule to test all passengers arriving from the high risk came into effect, the officials tested 5,396 passengers. Of these, as many as 18 were tested positive.
On Monday, the State reported 210 new Covid-19 positive cases on testing 41,000 samples.
