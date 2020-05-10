Telangana reports 33 news cases on Sunday, taking the toll to 1,196

After a few days of single-digit cases, Telangana has seen a spurt in Covid-19 positive cases. On Sunday, it reported 33 new cases, with 26 of the cases coming in from the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) area. The remaining seven patients are migrants to the State.

With the new additions, the total number of Covid-19 cases mount to 1,196, with about 751 patients discharged and 30 deaths. As many as 415 patients are getting treatment at the Gandhi Hospital here.

The government has asked the people to report to the nearest public health facility if they develop any of the symptoms such as cough, sore throat, running nose, fever and difficulty in breathing.

“The citizens are requested to reach out to and report to the any government health facility in case they have come in contact with a Covid-19 patient or their contacts,” according to a Health Department advisory.