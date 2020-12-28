Telangana revamps water resources department

Telangana government has revamped the Water Resources Department in tune with major changes that have been initiated in the State’s irrigation sector.

Following the restructure, the departments under the major, medium and minor irrigation were all brought under one umbrella and all the affairs of the water resources under one region were brought under one officer.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday held a meeting with the Water Resources Department officials at Pragathi Bhavan and finalised the new structure and form of the department.

Accordingly, the posts of higher officials were also increased. The CM identified 19 Water Resources regional Centres in the State and each centre would be headed by one Chief Engineer as the monitoring officer.

It is estimated that due to revamp, additionally 945 posts are required.

KCR said the construction of irrigation projects was taken up by the government as a high priority item on the agenda. As part of the important projects, the CM instructed the officials to complete a few links on a fast track mode.

The government also sanctioned the Huzurnagar Lift Irrigation Scheme.