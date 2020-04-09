Telangana sees a dip in new positive cases

A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
After days of high double digit additions to Covid-19 positive cases, Telangana sees a dip in the growth of infections. On Thursday, it reported 18 positive cases, taking the total to 471 cases so far, and is hoping to discharge 60-70 patients tomorrow.
“As many as 414 are under treatment. We expect about 60-70 will be discharged tomorrow,” Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said.
“Of the 665 samples that were sent for testing, only 18 tested positive,” he said.
Stating that the State has identified 101 hotspots where the government teams will concentrate to contain the spread of the virus, the Minister said the government would provide essential commodities like vegetables at the doorsteps in these contained areas.
He said the Gandhi Hospital will be the nodal facility to treat novel coronavirus positive patients. “We will stop out-patient treatment at the hospital and shift the facility to King Koti hospital,” he said.
