Telangana stands first in country with 17.2% growth during 2014-22: CM

Telangana `tops’ the States in the country with a growth rate of 17.2 per cent during 2014-19 and is providing ‘direction’ to others, according to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at the State formation day celebrations here on Thursday, Rao said in the last years, since the formation of Telangana in 2014, the State had successfully addressed many problems such as shortage of power, and water, among others.

The State government had filled 1.35 lakh vacancies and was in the process conducting recruitment for another 90,000 vacancies, he said, adding that Telangana had become a pioneer in Information Technology (IT), industrialisation and public healthcare.

Referring to the Centre-State relations, Rao alleged that the Centre was attempting to dominate and weaken the State by taking recourse to the constitutional provisions on the concurrent list.

The restrictions of mobilisation of financial resources being imposed by the Centre on Telangana were obstructing the development in the State, the Chief Minister added,