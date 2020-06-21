Telangana takes forward Kakatiya’s focus on irrigation, says TS Telangana State Planning Board

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Inspired by the Kakatiyas, Telangana takes forward the development of irrigation projects as implemented during their times, according to B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board.
The Kakatiya rulers, a powerful dynasty around the 12th century, were known for construction of a network of tanks for irrigation and drinking water and thereby gave a big boost to the overall development of the region. The present Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao drew inspiration from this initiative, he said.
After the launch of two books, Heritage of Kakatiyas and Irrigation Structures and Technological Marvels during Kakatiya Period, at Dr MCR HRD Institute, Vinod Kumar, said “one of the first item on the Chief Minister’s agenda, after the formation of Government in 2014, was restoration of 46,000 water bodies and conceptualisation and execution of mega irrigation and drinking water projects.”
Vinod Kumar said the monuments developed by Kakatiya rulers are masterpieces of creative genius. They need to be restored to their past glory. “While restoration of the monuments is important in its own right, there should not be any deviation from the original technology and the construction style so as to ensure that their uniqueness is kept intact”, he added.
M Gopalakrishna, Covenor, INTACH Chapters for Telangana State & AP, said “the common thread that runs across the four large empires of South India, namely, Satavahanas, Chalukyas, Kakatiyas, and Vijayanagaram was their deep commitment to using a sound system of irrigation as a key to all-round development. They were ahead of their times and made extensive use of technology for providing better irrigation facilities.”
B V Papa Rao, Trustee, Kakatiya Heritage Trust said “a team of UNESCO visited the historic Ramappa temple to assess its claim for inclusion in the World Heritage site. “The temple, which is known for its unique features like floating bricks, sand box foundation, and exquisite carvings, is likely to earn the coveted World Heritage label”, he said with a sense of pride. The Kakatiya monuments, especially small ones, are under the threat of degeneration due to vagaries of nature and underlined the need for their restoration.
M Pandu Raga Rao, Editor, “Kakatiya Heritage,” said the Kakatiyas followed the model of creating a network of tanks, construction of temples, and creating townships around them for their sustainable development.
BP Acharya, Director-General of the Institute, said, Sage Vidyaranya, who belonged to Ekasilanagaram, provided the organic link between the Kakatiyas and Vijayanagaram empires, duly inculcating the same ethos of welfare administration from 1000-1646 AD in the Decca Plateau.
A Booklet on Telangana Success Stories-Janaganamana Telangana, authored Shyammohan, was also released.
