Telangana to announce Mobility Valley plan on July 6

To investments by companies in the mobility ecosystem, the State government will set up a Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) in Vikarabad district. “We are working with all large OEMs, suppliers, technology companies and global operators to create a comprehensive mobility ecosystem in India,” said Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Addressing the Nasscom conference on Global Capability Centres here on Thursday, he said more details will be announced on July 6.

The State is considering a couple of locations, including Vikarabad district, to set up the Mobility Valley. Global auto major Hyundai recently announced an investment of ₹1,400 crore as an anchor investor at the Valley. The firm has proposed to set up a ‘proving ground’, comprising testi tracks and other infrastructure to simulate different driving conditions.

Besides the traditional automotive original equipment manufacturers, the government is also talking to electric vehicle and electronics companies that produce chips and solutions to auto companies.

Stating that Hyderabad has emerged as an attractive location for such capability centres, he said the city had ‘unparalleled infrastructure’, including a 70-km Metro route.

“We have taken up several Strategic Road Development Projects and laid 30 flyovers in the past eight years to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Hyderabad,” he said.

“We are adjudged as the Most Liveable City in India for six consecutive years by Mercer,” he said. Besides, the State has over 150 engineering colleges, which produces over one lakh engineers every year.

“Uber, ZF, DBS and Micron are among those that have significantly ramped up their capability centre operations in Hyderabad, while Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Wells Fargo made the city their second home after their headquarters,” he said.