Telangana to exclusively administer second dose at Govt Covid vaccination centres

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Telangana has decided to initiate Covid vaccination exclusively for those requiring the second dose at all designated Government Covid Vaccination Centres.
Of the 2.2 crore members of the population eligible for vaccination in the State, 1.1 crore, about 50 per cent, have received the first shot. Of this, 33.79 lakh, about 30 per cent have been vaccinated with the second vaccine shot.
According to G Srinvasa Rao, Telangana Director of Public Health Services, close to 13 lakh people requiring the second jab in July are yet to receive it. These include 10 lakh requiring Covishield and 3 lakh Covaxin doses.
Therefore, the State has decided to focus on administering the second dose for these people.
The Government has also decided to cover certain priority districts and conduct vaccination for first dose as well as second dose.
The State has received 1.23 crore doses of vaccines as per eVIN portal and armed forces have received 62,970 doses. The vaccine wastage is estimated at 3.35 per cent.
With concerns over a third wave looming large, the State Government is planning to implement “no jab, no entry” into public places, to check the spread of Corona virus.
He also indicated that the Government is preparing for a possible third wave and seeking to ensure adequate oxygen supplies and medicines, and necessary administrative directions have been given.
