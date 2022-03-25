Telangana to have 6 more airports soon

Six new airports, three Greenfield and three brownfield are coming up in Telangana to promote regional air connectivity. While the new airports are coming up at Bhadradri, Nizamabad and Gudibandla, the existing air-strips/ old airports are being made ready at Mamnoor, Basanthanagar and Peddapalli, according to Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Roads, Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing, Government of Telangana. He was speaking at the inaugural session of Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest Civil Aviation Conference and Show, here on Friday. “The State Government is examining Airports Authority of India’s reports on the new airports apart from a proposal to set up a water aerodrome at Nagarjunasagar,’‘ the Minister said. Apart from the presence of Tatas and Adani, Hyderabad has over 30 companies engaged in the aerospace sector besides about 1000 Micro, Small and Mini Enterprises, Reddy said, adding: “The strength of Hyderabad in the aerospace sector is availability of a highly skilled workforce. We are also mulling establishment of a world class aerospace university.’‘ The MROs (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) in aerospace are eying Hyderabad for setting up operations. “We already have two MROs of GMR and Air India and are in discussions with a few more,’‘ Reddy said.

Telangana was the first State to have a dedicated drone policy and also launched the Medicines From Sky project, he added.