Telangana to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Telangana has issued orders to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the State.

In the backdrop of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao deciding to join the Central government’s Ayushman Bharath Scheme (PM Jana Arogya Yojana PM-JAY), the state Medical and Health Department had signed a MoU with the National Health Authority.

Accordingly, the state Medical and Health Department had finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharath Scheme in the State.

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to extend various medical services in tune with the guidelines. Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) SAM Rizvi issued orders to Aarogyasri Health Care trust CEO in implement the Ayushman Bhaart Scheme, according to a statement.