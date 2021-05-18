News

Telangana to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 18, 2021

K Chandrashekhar Rao

K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the officials concerned to extend medical services in tune with the guidelines

Telangana has issued orders to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the State.

In the backdrop of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao deciding to join the Central government’s Ayushman Bharath Scheme (PM Jana Arogya Yojana PM-JAY), the state Medical and Health Department had signed a MoU with the National Health Authority.

Accordingly, the state Medical and Health Department had finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharath Scheme in the State.

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to extend various medical services in tune with the guidelines. Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) SAM Rizvi issued orders to Aarogyasri Health Care trust CEO in implement the Ayushman Bhaart Scheme, according to a statement.

Published on May 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Telangana
government health care
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.