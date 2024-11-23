Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on lifting Godavari water from Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad.
In a review meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday, Reddy asked the officials to conduct a detailed study on the total cost of transferring water from each reservoir and the availability of water in these resources.
Tenders for lifting water
He also instructed the authorities to prepare a procedure to invite tenders for lifting water by the first of next month and suggested coordinating with Mission Bhagiratha officials.
