Telangana transport department announces incentives for electric vehicles

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Telangana Transport Department has exempted road tax and registration fee for a fixed number of electric vehicles of various categories..
This is in line with the Telangana Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030 announced by the State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to encourage electric vehicles by providing exemption of road tax, registration fee and retro-fitment incentive.
Accordingly, the State government has exempted from road tax and registration fee the first two lakh units of electric two wheelers; 5,000 units each of electrical four wheelers including commercial passenger vehicles such as taxis, private cars and tourist cabs; and 500 electric buses purchased registered in the Telangana State.
As per the Government Order incentives will now be offered to various category vehicles including two, three and four-wheelers, light commercial, shared transport and public transport vehicles.
The Government has also paved way for a separate tariff for electric charging to facilitate setting up of charging stations. The EV policy is envisaged to attract investments into Telangana. The policy offers incentives for both demand and supply side to boost the EV ecosystem.
Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer of Pure EV, said, “We are thankful to the Government of Telangana for this move towards enhancing the EV industry, this 100 per cent exception of road tax will pass on benefits of approximately ₹3,500 on PURE EV Scooters as well as enable greater adoption of EV at the consumer level.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...