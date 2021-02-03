Telangana transport department announces incentives for electric vehicles

The Telangana Transport Department has exempted road tax and registration fee for a fixed number of electric vehicles of various categories..

This is in line with the Telangana Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030 announced by the State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to encourage electric vehicles by providing exemption of road tax, registration fee and retro-fitment incentive.

Accordingly, the State government has exempted from road tax and registration fee the first two lakh units of electric two wheelers; 5,000 units each of electrical four wheelers including commercial passenger vehicles such as taxis, private cars and tourist cabs; and 500 electric buses purchased registered in the Telangana State.

As per the Government Order incentives will now be offered to various category vehicles including two, three and four-wheelers, light commercial, shared transport and public transport vehicles.

The Government has also paved way for a separate tariff for electric charging to facilitate setting up of charging stations. The EV policy is envisaged to attract investments into Telangana. The policy offers incentives for both demand and supply side to boost the EV ecosystem.

Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer of Pure EV, said, “We are thankful to the Government of Telangana for this move towards enhancing the EV industry, this 100 per cent exception of road tax will pass on benefits of approximately ₹3,500 on PURE EV Scooters as well as enable greater adoption of EV at the consumer level.”