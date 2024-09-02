Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to the Central Government to provide immediate assistance and recognise the floods as a national disaster. He has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the flood-affected areas.

He reviewed the flood situation with top officials at the Command Control before heading to Khammam to visit the flood-affected areas.

During the meeting, he announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the floods. Meanwhile, the government personnel involved in rescue operations discovered the body of a woman who had been swept away in a rivulet two days ago. Her father’s whereabouts remain unknown.

He directed officials to initiate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas, instructing them to establish emergency call centres in districts and maintain high alert in regions expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The Chief Minister also called for NDRF-level training for at least eight police battalions in the State to enhance emergency response during heavy rains. He instructed officials to address the damages suffered by the people promptly and to submit a comprehensive report on the flood damage to the central government.

The Chief Minister has allocated ₹5 crore for immediate relief to the district collectors of the affected regions , including Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet.

