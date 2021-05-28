Telangana wants FRBM limit go up to 5% from 3%

The Telangana Government has called for increase of FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit to 5 per cent from 3 per cent to help the States raise funds to tide over the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

Addressing the GST Council meeting on Friday, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State suffered huge losses in revenue due to the pandemic. “On the other hand, there is a huge increase in expenditure as the State had to spend heavily on public health,” he said.

He asked the Government to release IGST dues of ₹218 crore.

The Telangana Finance Minister opposed the move to bring neutral alcohol under the GST purview. “The States are left with Excise and taxes on petrol and diesel as exclusive receipts. We are joining other States in demanding exclusion of alcohol from the GST. The States will stand to lose heavily if it is included in the GST,” he said.

“The Centre gets huge revenues in the form of cesses and surchages. It gets about 18 per cent of its revenues from cesses and surcharges. Telangana is losing about ₹3,439 crore on this count,” he said.