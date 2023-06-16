Telangana Government has invested ₹40,000 crore in the nine years in the creation of additional power generation capacity and will be in a position to sell surplus power to other States from next year, T Harish Rao, Minister for Finance & Health, Government of Telangana said.

Speaking at the 4th Edition of the CII CFO Conclave on the theme ‘Transcending New Frontiers: Technology, Sustainability and Governance’ here on Friday, Rao said the power generation capacity of the State was 7,000 MW in 2014, which had gone up to 17,000 MW now and could reach 25,000 MW by the end of this fiscal.

“We are the only State in the country giving power supply round the clock to the farmers and industry. There is no need for an inverter, converter, and generator in Telangana now,” he added.

Instead of focusing on one few sectors in the economy, which is being done by many other States, Telangana is aiming at all-round growth. “Our Chief Minister is all in one. He is like a CEO and CFO,’‘ the Minister said. Referring to progress made in agriculture, Rao said, “The highest paddy production in the country is in Telangana now. It used to be Punjab earlier.”

Referring to sustainability, the Minister said there was a 7.4 per cent of improvement in green cover in Telangana since the State’s formation in 2014.

M V Narasimham, Deputy CFO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said the role of the CFOs is no longer limited to the traditional elements of finance. “Digital transformation can be a catalyst for sustainable growth. The CFOs are expected to lead digital transformation. The expectations are to drive sustainable long term growth,” he said.