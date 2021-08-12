Telangana writes to Krishna River Board to stop AP diversion of water from Srisailam foreshore

The Telangana Irrigation Department has written to the Krishna River Management Board to direct Andhra Pradesh not to divert water contending that this was being done illegally.

The department wrote to the Board requesting it to stop Andhra Pradesh from diverting water from foreshore of Srisailam dam through three unauthorised projects.

‘Unauthorised projects’

The water is being diverted from the escape channel from Pothyreddypadu head regulator, Handra Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) at Malyala and Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar contended that Andhra Pradesh is feeding KC Canal through these three unauthorised projects.

“AP is utilising much water by diverting water to KC Canal by these additional projects,” the letter contended.

The irrigation official requested the Board to restrain AP from diverting water from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir stating that a proper account and allocation has to be established by AP.

The department also asked the KRMB to restrain the State from using more than 10 tmcft for KC Canal.