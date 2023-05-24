Rajendra Singh, Chairman of Jal Biradari, has strongly opposed the Telangana government’s move to abolish GO 111 and lift all restrictions on construction on about 1.3 lakh acres on the Western side of Hyderabad.

He said the Telangana Cabinet’s decision last week in this regard was ecologically detrimental and would destroy the two drinking water reservoirs - Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar - which were lifelines for the twin cities.

“They are natural lakes where water is replenished through natural catchments. Allowing construction without any restrictions in that area would not only destroy the catchment areas, but also pollute the tanks,” he said.

Singh, who is referred to as the Water Man of India, said harming the catchment areas would not only harm the flora and fauna in the catchment areas, but also have an adverse impact on city life as it could lead to an increase in temperatures.

“The two lakes are not only the pride of Hyderabad, but also of our nation,” he said.

The GO 111 was introduced 27 years ago by the then Telugu Desam Government, imposing restrictions on construction and polluting industries in 84 villages that fall under the catchment areas to the two lakes.

Not economical

He said the Government’d assurance that it would pump water into the two lakes (to compensate for the loss of inflows through catchment areas) from the Kaleshwaram project, was neither economical nor sustainable.

He contended that the Government is Constitutionally obligated to protect and improve natural resources as mandated by Article 48-A of the Constitution.

Citing the recent example of floods in Bengaluru, he said curtailing catchment areas with concrete structures could create havoc and result in floods.

Asking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao not to revoke the 1996 Government Order, Singh felt that the Government should protect the natural catchment areas of the two lakes and become a role-model for the country.