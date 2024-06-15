Telangana is lagging behind in the adoption of electric vehicles compared to its neighbouring states, with EVs constituting only 0.8 per cent of Telangana’s total vehicle population of 1.6 crore.

The State falls significantly short of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and even Kerala in the number of EV vehicles registered. This disparity may be attributed to various factors, such as the lack of state incentives, public concerns about battery safety, and a shortage of charging stations said Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI.

FTCCI is organizing the EV (Electric Vehicles) Conference 2024 on “Charging Up for E-Mobility” at T Hub, Madhapur on Saturday. It will be a day-long conference. The conclave will feature two panel discussions and two individual presentations with eminent experts in the EV sector added Mr. Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Energy Committee of FTCCI.

This event is aimed at bringing together all stakeholders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and enthusiasts to join us in this pivotal event aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and fostering sustainable mobility solutions for the future.