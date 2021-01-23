Telcos want govt to clarify onus of security breach post NSD rollout, ensure price competitiveness

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Telcos have asked the government to clarify about the entity that will be held liable if there is security breach in the network post implementation of National Security Directive (NSD) on the telecom sector, according to industry sources aware of the development.
The telecom operators have given their input to the government in a meeting called by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) about one-and-a-half weeks back, industry sources told PTI.
“A meeting was called to work on road map for trusted products by the NSCS. Senior regulatory officials of telecom service providers attended the meeting and gave their inputs. Telcos wanted the government to come out with clear guidelines on who will be responsible for breach in the network if the government is making a list of trusted products that have to be deployed in the network,” a private operator official told PTI.
Under the current rules, telecom operators are held responsible if there is any security breach in their network.
Another private operator representative said that two private mobile service providers want the government to ensure price competitiveness among vendors in case equipment from China are barred from the networks.
“It was suggested that the price competitiveness can be maintained by way of reducing import duties. Nokia and Ericsson have told government officials that the prices of their telecom gears will come down as they are manufacturing in India and saving on import duty,” the representative said.
In a bid to tighten security of communications network, the government on December 16 had announced the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, which will mandate service providers to purchase equipment from trusted sources.
Notably, Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei has had its run-ins in the past with governments of Canada and the US. The US has alleged that it did not comply with its cybersecurity and privacy laws leaving the country and the citizens vulnerable to espionage.
There have been several reports claiming that India will likely cut Huawei gear from telecom network.
The meeting was attended by representatives from industry body COAI, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Telecom equipment companies were not part of the said meeting, the source said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
The morning she gave Peter and Neha, and their baby daughter Minty, a tour of Ambassador Apartments, Mrs ...
It’s the 111th birth anniversary of jazz musician and guitar genius Jean ‘Django’ Reinhardt. This week’s quiz ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...