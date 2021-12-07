Telecom regulator orders operators to restore SMS for all tariff plans to enable porting

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom operators to allow mobile subscribers to send out an outgoing SMS to avail porting facilities irrespective of the tariff plan.
The news comes within days of Jio’s complaint against Vodafone Idea, wherein it was stated that Vi’s new tariff plans disallow consumers below a certain tariff plan from porting out.
“Authority (TRAI).....directs all access service providers (telcos) to enable, with immediate effect, for all mobile subscribers, both prepaid and postpaid, requesting for a unique porting code, the facility to send SMS on shortcode 1900, in order to avail porting facility…...irrespective of the value of the tariff offers/vouchers,” said the TRAI directive.
At present, in order to keep their mobile numbers while changing operators, subscribers need to send out an SMS in order to request for their number to be ported. In the ongoing competition between operators for market share, in the past six months, operators stopped providing outgoing SMS services for their base tariff plan in order to disincentivise customers from porting out, by making it expensive.
Vodafone Idea is charging the biggest premium amongst operators by only allowing outgoing messages on their ₹179 plan, a nearly four-fold increase from the ₹49 plan offered earlier this year where outgoing text messages were allowed. Bharti and Jio, however, offer a lower denomination data plan in comparison to Vi with less than a month validity offering consumers to send outgoing messages to port out, even though their base tariff plans also don’t have outgoing SMS services.
However, with TRAI’s directive, operators’ attempts to game the low-end tariff plans to retain subscribers become futile as sending text messages for porting has essentially become free
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...