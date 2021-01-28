Telegram is working on a new feature that let users import chats from other messaging apps: Report

Messaging platform Telegram is working on a new feature that lets users import their chats from other messaging apps such as WhatsApp, according to reports.

The feature was first released as part of the app’s latest update, version 7.4 on the iOS App Store. However, a new update was released shortly after, removing the mentions to the migration tool.

9to5Mac was able to try out the feature in the official Telegram iOS app. As per the original release notes of update 7.4, the feature will let users import chats from messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Line, KakaoTalk, and other unspecified apps.

9to5Mac shared further details on how the tool worked for importing chats from WhatsApp. Users can select the ‘Export Chat’ option from the “More” menu in a chat on WhatsApp to generate a ZIP file with the entire conversation that can be exported to Telegram via an iOS Share Sheet.

The platform will label all imported chats as such. The feature has not been officially announced by the platform yet.