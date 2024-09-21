The controversy surrounding the iconic Tirumala Balaji temple’s laddu prasadam has intensified, with allegations of adulterated ghee being used in its preparation. Charges and counter-charges have been exchanged, and the issue has even reached the courts.

A July 23 report from the NDDB’s CALF (Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock & Food) lab, made public by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, revealed the presence of beef tallow, fish oil, and palm oil in the ghee used for the prasadam.

In response, the government has directed the TTD Executive Officer (EO) to provide a comprehensive report on the matter, with further steps to be taken based on its findings. The EO is scheduled to meet CM Naidu this evening, after which the government is expected to act.

Additionally, CM Naidu will meet senior members of the Hindu Agama, Vedika, and Dharmika Parishads to address the concerns. As part of the remedial measures, it has been decided to conduct temple cleaning and Samprokshanam rituals, under the guidance of Dharmika Parishad elders, to restore the sanctity of the temple.

Jagan party Moves HC

Angered by these allegations, Jagan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking an inquiry by either a sitting judge or a High Court committee. The Court said it will hear the petition next Wednesday. Rupinder Singh Sodhi, President of the Indian Dairy Association and former Amul chief, said, “Going by what I hear and see, there is no doubt that the ghee was adulterated.”

However, Singh added, “Stating that the adulteration is because of any particular fat mentioned in the report may not be appropriate as it could be because of any one or a mix of them. There is no way to make such a reference. Yes, mixing palm or vegetable oil is a possibility.”

However, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao said testing had showed that the ghee supplied by all suppliers was satisfactory, except for that from AR Dairy Foods Pvt Limited. Four tankers from this company were seized.

“Per the total purity test, the milk fat content in ghee should range from 95.68 per cent to 104.32 per cent. For AR Foods, this was abnormally low, at 20.32 per cent. This indicates that a variety of ingredients were added to make the product look like ghee,” he said. A top executive of AR Dairy Foods denied the allegation, saying they are not named in the lab report. “Of the 10 tonnes of ghee the TTD requires, we supply about 0.1 per cent,” he said.

Is there a mechanism in place for procurement and testing at TTD? According to Jagan Reddy, sellers are to produce a quality certificate issued by NABL. “The TTD conducts three tests on the ghee and only after the samples pass them is it used in food preparation,” he said. But according to the TTD EO, the Devasthanam does not have a laboratory of its own to test the ghee.

Low price a red flag

According to most people, the rate at which suppliers were giving the ghee — Rs. 320 per kg — should have been a red flag. At this rate, it is impossible to provide good quality ghee, both the TTD EO and Sodhi opined. The war has reached New Delhi with Union Health Minister JP Nadda seeking a report on the matter.

A letter petition was filed by Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-chief and MD of Sudarshan News, seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court in the matter.

With inputs from Kurmanath, Krishnadas Rajagopal, Abhishek Law