Ten new cases of Omicron in Karnataka takes total to 76

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that 10 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in the State as of January 2, taking the total number of Omicron cases to 76 in the State. Tweeting this, the Karnataka minister said that of the 10 new cases, 8 were from Bengaluru including five international travellers and the other two were from Dharwad.
The State health department said that three travellers who arrived from Dubai apart from one each from USA and Belgium, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus after their samples were sequenced.
On Sunday, CM Basavaraj Bommai had indicated that the administration in consultation with the high level technical advisory committee might look at extending the night curfew which is in place till January 7. The State is also looking at further measures including selective lockdowns after the Centre included Bengaluru amongst red zones which were witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
For the sixth successive day, there was a surge in the number of cases with 1,187 new Covid cases being detected in the last twenty-four hours. September 9, 2021 was the last time when Karnataka recorded more than a thousand cases in a day.
As part of a national rollout, Karnataka has also started vaccinating students between the age of 15-18 with Covaxin. There are 31.75 lakh students who have to be administered two doses of these vaccines with a gap of 28 days between each dose. Karnataka said that on the first day itself, they hope to vaccinate six lakh children across 4,000 plus locations. Schools and colleges will be the vaccination centres.
