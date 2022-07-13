hamburger

Ten UltraTech mines get five-star rating

BL Mumbai Bureau | July 13 | Updated on: Jul 13, 2022
Mines rated based on their practices adhering to sustainable development framework

UltraTech Cement has received five-star rating for ten of its limestone mines. Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the star ratings are based on adoption of best practices for implementation of Sustainable Development Framework in mining.

The highest five-star rating is given to mines which performed best on parameters such as scientific, efficient and sustainable mining, compliance with approved production, land, resettlement and other social impacts.

Published on July 13, 2022
UltraTech Cement Ltd
